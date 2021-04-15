Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Janalynn Castelino

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Janalynn Castelino is a versatile multilingual Singer-songwriter & a doctor by academic qualification, primarily spanning across RnB, Soul, Sufi and Western Pop genres. She is the youngest singer and the first ever medical student to have received the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Versatile Artist’ in the year 2019.

Having peaked at #2 on the YouTube Music Top 100 Charts in 2020, Janalynn made headlines in Lebanon bringing about a positive ripple effect taking music listeners around the globe by storm. Across all her YouTube music videos, Janalynn has used her unique and velvety voice texture as her most potent tool. Her recreated viral MV ‘Binte Dil (Love Ballad Version)’ garnered over 22+ Million views across YouTube and debuted at #2 in Dubai, #3 in Sharjah, #4 in Doha Qatar and #7 in Turkey on YouTube’s Global Charts during 2019-20.

Janalynn’s highly appealing music videos have been featured on some of the biggest entertainment television channels, newspapers and magazines both in India as well as globally. Stay tuned in here for upcoming exclusive content

