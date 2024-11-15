Brooks & Dunn Were Not Expecting This Sound From Megan Moroney on ‘Reboot 2’ Album (Exclusive)

Today, November 15, marks the day many country music fans have been waiting for as Brooks & Dunn finally released their album, Reboot 2. The album marks the second record they’ve released since their break up in 2009. Reboot 2 is a continuation of their 2019 record, Reboot. However, there is one premier difference—This one features a whole lot more star-studded collaborations.

Collaborations are the name of the game in Nashville at the moment, hence, Brooks & Dunn featured a plethora of artists on their newest record. Some of the reputable names featured are Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Jake Worthington, and Ernest. Yet, the collaboration that completely caught them off guard was with Ms. Tennesse Orange herself, Megan Moroney.

Brooks & Dunn’s History With Moroney

Before the country duo ever brought Megan Moroney in to record on their new album, the three had worked together on several occasions. As a matter of fact, part of Moroney’s towering success can be partially attributed to Brooks & Dunn. The reason behind that is that Moroney toured with the band on their 2023 Reboot Tour, which garnered a lot of eyeballs and gave Moroney a stage to prove her capabilities of headlining her own tour.

Following her stint with Brooks & Dunn, Moroney proved she’s more than capable of being a headlining act. In the spring of 2023, Moroney began her first headlining tour, Pistol Made of Roses. So, Brooks & Dunn and Megan Moroney have some history and a very successful one at that.

Megan Moroney’s Unexpected Addition to “Ain’t Nothing About You”

Originally released in 2001, “Ain’t Nothing About You” is a Brooks & Dunn classic. However, Moroney took that classic and completely turned it upside down in a way Brooks & Dunn never expected. “She sounded like she’d been up for three days on a bender smoking Camel filterless cigarettes,” said Ronnie Dunn to American Songwriter in a sit-down interview with correspondent Cindy Watts.

This mysterious and gritty rock ‘n’ roll voice was something they didn’t believe to be Moroney’s norm. Dunn added, “That’s something we didn’t hear out of that sweet little blonde in white cowgirl boots on stage on tour.” Surely fans will agree with Dunn’s take as nothing about Moroney on the song sounds like Moroney.

It was thanks to this surprise that Dunn said, “It really took ‘Ain’t Nothing But You’ to a place that was unexpected” and it was “Really fun. One of my favorite cuts.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images