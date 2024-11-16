‘Where Classical Meets Cool’: Harley Benton Releases Nashville Nylon Plus Black

Meet the Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus Black—a guitar that redefines what it means to play classical. Imagine the soulful warmth of nylon strings paired with the sleek, stage-ready design of a modern electric guitar. It’s not just an instrument; it’s a bridge between worlds, crafted for players who crave the expressive tones of classical music but demand the versatility and flair of contemporary playability.

Videos by American Songwriter

Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus Black: Courtesy of Harley Benton

With a solid Canadian Sitka spruce top and a chambered mahogany body, every note resonates with depth and clarity, while its thinline design ensures comfort and eliminates stage feedback. Whether you’re strumming heartfelt melodies or weaving intricate solos high on the neck, this guitar’s elegance and innovation work in perfect harmony. Let’s dive into what makes this stunner more than just a guitar—it’s a statement piece.

Black Beauty with a Big Voice: The Nashville Nylon Plus by Harley Benton

A guitar that’s as stunning as it is sonically impressive! With its glossy black finish and classy chambered mahogany body, the Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus isn’t just an instrument—it’s a showstopper. Its solid Canadian Sitka spruce top delivers crisp, resonant tones that shine whether you’re fingerpicking delicate melodies or strumming with passion. The slim single-cutaway body (just 43.8mm thick) ensures comfort, and the side port adds a unique dimension to its acoustics.

Crafted for Comfort, Designed to Dazzle

The mahogany body and 3-piece set-in mahogany neck of Harley Benton offer exceptional durability and sustain. With a Comfort U-shape profile and precise thickness (20.5mm at the 1st fret and 23.5mm at the 12th fret), this guitar is designed for effortless playability. The ovangkol fingerboard, with its 400mm radius and gorgeous flower-and-vine inlays, isn’t just smooth to play on—it’s a feast for the eyes. The 21 premium nickel-silver frets, slotted headstock, and ebony bridge ensure top-tier performance with a luxurious feel.

Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus Black: Courtesy of Harley Benton

Plug In and Play Anywhere with Fishman Sonicore by Harley Benton

Equipped with a Fishman Sonicore pickup and VTB preamp, this Harley Benton guitar is ready for any stage or studio. The onboard controls for volume, treble, and bass give you the tools to shape your sound with precision. The 46mm bone nut, 80mm bone saddle (R400), and Savarez 500C strings ensure exceptional intonation and tonal clarity. Plus, the double-action truss rod makes adjusting your setup a breeze.

Luxury Looks, Incredible Value

Finished in a sleek black gloss, the Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus exudes elegance. From the DLX die-cast mushroom tuners to the finely crafted details, every inch of this guitar is designed to impress. At 647.7mm scale length, it offers traditional nylon string spacing, making it the perfect blend of classical tone and modern convenience. Whether you’re on stage, in the studio, or strumming at home, this guitar is proof that luxury doesn’t have to break the bank.

Harley Benton Nashville Nylon Plus Black: Where Classical Meets Cool