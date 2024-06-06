Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Elvis Costello Join Forces for Jesse Malin Tribute Album

Spending over 30 years on the stage, Jesse Malin solidified himself as more than a singer and musician as he also wrote several hit songs. He also helmed bands like Heart Attack and D Generation while collaborating with stars like Billie Joe Armstrong, Ryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen, and numerous others. While enjoying the spotlight, in May 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him unable to walk. Focusing on his health, it appears that Springsteen, Armstrong, Elvis Costello, and more will come together for a special tribute album called Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin.

While the album will feature a plethora of top talents in the music industry, the proceeds will go to Malin’s Sweet Relief Artist Fund. Currently available for pre-order, the album will also come in a special triple-vinyl set. Speaking about the upcoming album, Rolling Stone’s David Fricke, said, “This record is also a dynamite and long-overdue awareness project, non-stop star time in vigorously personal twists on behalf of a great rock & roll songbook.” He added, “They all carry tales, and he’s not done telling them. Silver Patron Saints is the gang back at the bar, coming to the stage to toast the composer and his story so far.”

Staying focused on his recovery, Malin offered an update for fans on Instagram. He said, “It’s been tough being in another country where I don’t speak the language very well and I can’t walk. The doctors are seeing some progress and I push forward every single day nonstop.” Although struggling at times, he insisted, “I am very blessed to have the best family, friends, and fans in the world. I’m so grateful for all the support, the prayers, the love…”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans were sure to share their love and support for Malin and the tribute album. “YOU GOT THIS AMIGO. We are throwing all positive vibes into the universe but not that you need it. You’re gonna be dancing on tables again soon buddy.” One fan added, “There is no way anyone would forget you- you mean so much to people you don’t even know are thinking about you. Sending love and strong positive thoughts…”

