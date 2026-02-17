Bruce Springsteen Just Announced The Land of Hope & Dreams U.S. Tour for 2026

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have just announced a U.S. tour for 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

The outing, dubbed the Land of Hope & Dreams Tour, will see the legendary troubadour and his equally iconic band kicking off in Minneapolis on March 31 and trekking the U.S.A. all the way to Washington, D.C. on May 27. (Leave it to Springsteen to tell a story about our country via his tour routing!)

The Land of Hope & Dreams Tour will also stop in major U.S. markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Cleveland, Austin, and Chicago.

Springsteen took to social media today to make the announcement in a video clip. (Watch below.) In the clip, the singer said, “Brothers and sisters, fans, friends, and good folk from coast to coast, we are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times, but do not despair. The cavalry is coming.”

How to Get Tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s Land of Hope & Dreams Tour

Tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s Land of Hope & Dreams Tour go onsale Friday, February 20th and Saturday, February 21st at 12:00 p.m. local time (depending on the show date) via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

You can also get Bruce Springsteen tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The singer has made no bones about his politics lately, speaking out more directly than he has in the past. Springsteen continued in the video announcement, “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom. Our American Constitution and our sacred American dream, all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome. So come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion. I’ll see you there.”

03/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

04/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

04/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/23 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/05 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

05/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

05/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

05/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

05/24 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/27 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park



Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.