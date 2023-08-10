Bruce Springsteen Plays Tribute Song for Robbie Robertson During Wrigley Field Show; See Setlist

The legendary Bruce Springsteen provided a tribute to the late Robbie Robertson during the first concert of his North American tour, which kicked off on August 9 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Robertson, frontman of The Band, passed away on August 9 at the age of 80.

For his final encore of the night, Springsteen played “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” and dedicated the rendition of the 2020 song to Robertson. “To my good friend Robbie Robertson,” Springsteen said, before playing the final song of the night.

During the first show of his North American tour, Springsteen played a 26-song set that lasted three hours. Included in the set were “Prove It All Night,” “Letter To You,” “Born To Run,” “The Promised Land,” and many more classic tracks.

Robertson’s manager, Jared Levine, announced the music legend’s death in a statement. “Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” the statement read.

“He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’” the statement continued. “In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.”

Check out the official setlist for Bruce Springsteen’s Wrigley Field show below:

1. No Surrender

2. Ghosts

3. Prove It All Night

4. Letter to You

5. The Promised Land

6. Out in the Street

7. Darlington County

8. Kitty’s Back

9. Nightshift (Commodores cover)

10. The E Street Shuffle

11. Mary’s Place

12. Johnny 99

13. Last Man Standing

14. Backstreets

15. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

16. She’s the One

17. Wrecking Ball

18. The Rising

19. Badlands

20. Thunder Road

21. Born to Run

22. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

23. Glory Days

24. Dancing in the Dark

25. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

26. I’ll See You in My Dreams (dedicated to Robbie Robertson)

Bruce Springsteen closes out a 3-hour, rocking concert at Wrigley Field with a sweet tribute to Robbie Robertson. pic.twitter.com/Gokk4PCYXq — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 10, 2023

