Bruce Springsteen Plays Tribute Song for Robbie Robertson During Wrigley Field Show; See Setlist

The legendary Bruce Springsteen provided a tribute to the late Robbie Robertson during the first concert of his North American tour, which kicked off on August 9 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Robertson, frontman of The Band, passed away on August 9 at the age of 80.
For his final encore of the night, Springsteen played “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” and dedicated the rendition of the 2020 song to Robertson. “To my good friend Robbie Robertson,” Springsteen said, before playing the final song of the night.
During the first show of his North American tour, Springsteen played a 26-song set that lasted three hours. Included in the set were “Prove It All Night,” “Letter To You,” “Born To Run,” “The Promised Land,” and many more classic tracks.
Robertson’s manager, Jared Levine, announced the music legend’s death in a statement. “Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” the statement read.
“He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’” the statement continued. “In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.”
Check out the official setlist for Bruce Springsteen’s Wrigley Field show below:
1. No Surrender
2. Ghosts
3. Prove It All Night
4. Letter to You
5. The Promised Land
6. Out in the Street
7. Darlington County
8. Kitty’s Back
9. Nightshift (Commodores cover)
10. The E Street Shuffle
11. Mary’s Place
12. Johnny 99
13. Last Man Standing
14. Backstreets
15. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
16. She’s the One
17. Wrecking Ball
18. The Rising
19. Badlands
20. Thunder Road
21. Born to Run
22. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
23. Glory Days
24. Dancing in the Dark
25. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
26. I’ll See You in My Dreams (dedicated to Robbie Robertson)
