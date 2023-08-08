Bruce Springsteen Releases Highlight Reel from U.K. Tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have released a highlight reel from their recent European and UK/Ireland tour. The clip showcases several endearing moments from Springsteen’s trek, which ran from April 28 to July 25.

Videos by American Songwriter

Toward the beginning of the video, the “Dancing in the Dark” singer addresses his audience before they shout, “E Street Band!” “You’ve just seen the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, earth-shocking, hard-rocking, booty-shaking, love-making, Viagra-taking, history-making, legendary…” Springsteen says, describing himself and his bandmates.

[RELATED: Children’s Book About Bruce Springsteen to Be Published]

Springsteen’s 2023 U.K. tour began with a show at Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain, before closing with a concert in Monza, Italy. Next, Springsteen will begin a North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 9.

While speaking on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio in May 2022, Springsteen revealed that a long period of time away from performing was a major catalyst for the musician’s reason to return to touring in 2023. “It’s kind of mind boggling to be honest with you…,” Springsteen said. “It doesn’t feel that long, but, you know, we stayed busy over that time, but still it’s, I’m really, I’ve got the Jones to play live very badly at this point. So, I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

In the same interview, Springsteen teased what to expect from the tour. “We got an old school, you know, tour planned where we’ll be out there for quite a while and give everybody a chance to see us if they’d like to, gonna rehearse in January, start, as you said, in the state’s arenas in February,” Springsteen said at the time.

Now that his U.K. tour is over, positive reception has proved that Springsteen’s return to touring was everything he promised it would be. “There has long been a push and pull in Springsteen’s career between his songs of yearning – his paeans to escape, from Born to Run (stellar tonight) on down – and those tunes where people are stuck, making the best of things, making mistakes, and witnessing how much is beyond their control,” The Guardian said in a positive review of a recent show at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images