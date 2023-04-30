Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage in Spain and Videos Go Viral

Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined legendary rocker (and her husband’s podcast partner) Bruce Springsteen on stage over the weekend while The Boss played a show in Spain.

Videos by American Songwriter

It was Springsteen’s first time in Spain since 2016.

As one might expect, the presence of the former First Lady and her husband former President Barack Obama at a Springsteen show caused many on the internet to go off in a tizzy. Several of the videos from the night went viral. The videos show Michelle onstage with Springsteen and the Obamas rocking out together as husband and wife.

The memorable event took place on Friday (April 28) in Barcelona. Michelle joined in on the Springsteen hit “Glory Days.” The former First Lady also sang and played tambourine on the Springsteen classic “Born in the U.S.A.” Also onstage were Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa, and actress Kate Capshaw.

Prior to the show, The Boss and Scialfa, Capshaw and her husband, the iconic director Steven Spielberg, went to dinner with the Obamas. Another visual moment from the night that went viral (see the photo below). The chef of the restaurant where the couples dined wrote on social media (translated to English), “Pleasures that this job gives you!!”

Along with being podcast cohosts together (on Renegades: Born in the USA), Barack and Bruce go way back. Springsteen helped campaign for Obama in 2008, playing some of his early campaign events. Maybe one day Springsteen will write a song inspired by his friendships and Garth Brooks, called, “I Got Friends in High Places.”

Check out clips from the Barcelona performance below.

The amazing Michelle Obama on stage with the incredible legendary Bruce Springsteen. I love this. 💙🔥pic.twitter.com/Zk6lEJnKbC — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 29, 2023

Michelle and Barack Obama jamming to Bruce Springsteen…pic.twitter.com/qJ269TfBrq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2023

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA