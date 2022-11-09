Bruce Springsteen Plays Acoustic, Tells Corny Jokes at Stand Up For Heroes Benefit

Bruce Springsteen got jokes.

Like this one: “What do you call an Italian hooker?”….”A pasta-tute.”

Springsteen played acoustic guitar and entertained the crowd at the annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit. It’s a get-together he partakes in every year around this time, in conjunction with the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The benefit show raises money for wounded veterans. The bill for the festivities always includes comedians, including former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. Springsteen is notorious for his dad-style jokes, dirty and otherwise. All in good fun.

The show this year took place Monday night (November 7) at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Springsteen played with the Americana band, the Lumineers. Also performing were Amber Iman, comedians Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger. And Stewart, of course.

For the benefit, Springsteen played four songs ranging from “House Of A Thousand Guitars” and “I’ll Work For Your Love” to “I’ll See You In My Dreams” and “Dancing In The Dark.”

In other Springsteen news, “The Boss” and John Mellencamp closed out the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies over the weekend with a tribute to the late rockabilly artist Jerry Lee Lewis.

The two performed Lewis’ hits, “High School Confidential” and “Great Balls of Fire.” Springsteen and Mellencamp were backed by Zac Brown Band and E Street Band keys player Roy Bittan also played.

“One last one for the Killer,” said Springsteen ahead of the performance. “Anybody know the lyrics? Can you get ’em up there?”

Mellencamp and Springsteen also performed on the recent Mellencamp single, “Wasted Days.”

The artist’s new album, the R&B covers offering, Only The Strong Survive, is out Friday on Columbia.

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media