V and Suga of BTS Discuss Emotional Hardships Faced by the Band

V has just appeared on Suchwita, a drinking show hosted by his fellow BTS band member Suga, to discuss his newly released debut solo album titled Layover. During the show, V discussed some hardships he faced with his band in 2018.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When I think of Taehyung, the year 2018 comes to mind so much, during our ‘Fake Love’ promotions,” Suga said to V. His bandmates’ comment caused V to get reflective. “It was the toughest time in my life,” V said.

[RELATED: V of BTS Drops First Solo LP, ‘Layover’]

V and Shuga then discussed how burnout affected their band as a whole, but V felt alone in his struggle. “I started to compare myself to others,” V revealed. “‘Because my pace is slower than the members and my thoughts are a bit different … is that why I’m more burned out?’ I thought this a lot.”

“Whenever I looked at our members when we perform, [I thought,] ‘The members are so perfect and they enjoy the stage,'” V continued. “‘But why am I the only one like this?’ So relatively, my burnout was severe.”

During the interview, V soon revealed that his inner struggles came to a head while promoting BTS’ single, “Fake Love,” in 2018. “I was so exhausted that I asked, ‘Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be OK if we took a day off?’ But we were preparing for our comeback and it was an important dance practice, so we couldn’t rest,” V said. “All this negativity piled up inside me.

“I didn’t think I could do anything in that state, so I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn’t think of anything, so I even thought I should get hurt [‘If I get hurt, would I be able to rest?’]”, V added. “I thought I should get hurt, but now I want to change that me of the past.”

In other BTS news, member RM posted a ruminative post in honor of his 29th birthday. “It’s my last birthday in my 20s,” he began. “I always feel a little embarrassed. I don’t think it’s a big day for me, but … I’m so happy and blessed that so many people congratulated me sincerely,” RM partially wrote on Weverse this past Monday. “I want to be a person who can be as honest as possible, but what can the existence between the intangible and tangible of fans and singers be beyond that? Is everything acceptable under the kind ghost of love? I’m still going through the experience where revealing becomes a weakness and honesty hurts, but I’m not sure yet…”

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images