BTS’ Jungkook Reacts to New Single Going Platinum (Watch)

BTS’ Jungkook recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Fallon began with a list of the band’s and Jungkook‘s recent achievements. These include BTS being nominated for five Grammys, his solo single “Seven” making history by reaching 1 billion streams in the fastest amount of time and replacing himself on Spotify’s list of most streamed songs in the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, he released his debut solo album, Golden, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. But, that’s not all. Fallon broke the news to Jungkook that his single “Seven” had become Platinum about an hour before the show.

Jungkook reacted with dancing and laughing while Fallon congratulated him on his success. When Fallon asked if these were things he had envisioned achieving, Jungkook replied, “You really make it sound like I’m a huge global pop star,” which is definitely a true statement, even if he meant it as a joke. He’s one of the biggest global pop stars in the music industry today, with popularity on the level of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

[RELATED: V and Suga of BTS Discuss Emotional Hardships Faced by the Band]

He then settled into a serious answer to the question, speaking in his native Korean with the aid of subtitles. “Frankly speaking,” he began, “I was confident, but this is beyond my imagination. And I am very grateful to [the fanbase] ARMY, because if it was not for ARMY this wouldn’t be possible.”

Another recent milestone for Jungkook was headlining the Global Citizen Festival this year. The festival was held on September 23 in Central Park, New York City, and Jungkook was joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, Conan Gray, and Lauryn Hill, among others.

He’s already huge in the U.S., but headlining a show like Global Citizen seemed to cement his American popularity, and he was able to use that popularity for a great cause. The Global Citizen Festival is a free concert event that aims to bring awareness to extreme poverty and urge global leaders to address long-standing issues.

“I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said in a statement in September. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Photo: Youtube