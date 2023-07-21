BTS’ J-Hope on New Documentary and Rerelease of ‘Jack in the Box’

While appearing on fellow BTS band member Suga‘s SUCHWITA talk show, J-Hope, who is currently in the middle of his mandatory military service, shared news on his upcoming documentary as well a new solo album.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the drinking-themed talk show, J-Hope discussed what to expect from his forthcoming music documentary, titled Hope on the Street. “There’ll be new content about my life called Hope on the Street,” J-Hope said while chowing down on snacks with his bandmate. “It’ll be about my dancing and my story. The dancing scene is actually much bigger than you think. It just hasn’t risen up to the surface,”

RELATED: BTS’ J-Hope Releases Captivating Rock Version of “Arson,” A Must-Listen for Music Enthusiasts

“But if you really dig into it, there are so many talented people and it’s a huge market. So, as I experienced that personally, although I didn’t go to a lot of cities, I traveled around the world and filmed with a lot of amazing dancers,” J-Hope continued. “That documentary will be out in 2024. It’s literally like its name, Hope on the Street. It’s just J-Hope dancing on the street… There’s even gonna be an OST album for Hope on the Street. It’s just a special album consisting of six songs.”

J-Hope later opened up about the rerelease of his album Jack in the Box, which has been dubbed the HOPE Edition. The HOPE Edition of Jack in the Box will be released physically on August 18 and feature instrumental versions of popular tracks, as well as live performances. The original Jack in the Box was released on July 15, 2022.

“In the beginning, I started out with a mixtape concept. I thought I’d release a Weverse album or an LP just to commemorate the occasion. There was a bigger need for a physical album, a full album than I expected,” J-Hope stated.

“The fans wanted it so much, and you and Jimin would also be releasing solo albums, so the fact that I didn’t have a physical album [for Jack in the Box] did bother me a little and I also felt really sorry about that to the fans,” J-Hope added. “So I thought I should make one.”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton