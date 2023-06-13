BTS’ J-Hope Releases Captivating Rock Version of “Arson,” A Must-Listen for Music Enthusiasts 

BTS’ J-Hope has released a reimagined version of his 2022 single, “Arson.” The release was a surprise, as he dropped the rock-leaning rendition on Monday morning (June 12) without warning.

Videos by American Songwriter

The original version of “Arson” lives on his 2022 album, Jack In The Box. The 10-song tracklist also featured some of his biggest hits, such as “Pandora’s Box,” “Intro,” “MORE,” and “STOP.” Listeners will instantly hear the difference in the tracks’ musical composition, as J-Hope stripped the original instrumentals and incorporated heart-thumping percussion and stirring guitar riffs.

Following the spit-fire verses that showcase J-Hope’s extraordinary songwriting, there’s an exhilarating electric guitar break that is destined to leave fans wanting more. Within the rock-centric banger, the rapper discovers his internal emotions, which leaves him contemplating his next steps in life.

Jack in the Box served as J-Hope’s first solo studio album. However, the full-length project followed his work with BTS, his 2018 solo mixtape Hope World, and the collaboration collection Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G.

The rock-inspired cover marks J-Hope’s first solo release since enlisting in his mandatory time in the military. Jin, the oldest BTS member, is also serving in the armed forces. He was deployed in December of 2022.

J-Hope and Jin are both dividing their time between the military and music. The K-pop sensations are currently celebrating their tenth anniversary as a band. The award-winning group formed their ARMY in 2013, with the debut of “No More Dream.”

J-Hope’s latest release honors the massive milestone and follows their single “Take Two,” which marks the start of the “second chapter” for BTS.

J-Hope and Jin continued the celebration by making a special guest appearance on Suga’s Suchwita talk show. The hitmakers are scheduled to host an ultimate birthday party on June 17 called FESTA.

The highly anticipated affair will coincide with the group’s debut – June 13, 2013. The event will be open to the public and take place at Yeouido Park in South Korea.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)