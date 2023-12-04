Bunnie XO Celebrates Jelly Roll’s Birthday With Sweet Surprise and “White Trash Birthday Cake”

Considered a prime example of the rags-to-riches story, Jelly Roll has completely taken over country music. Struggling with drugs, poverty, and the judicial system, the musician decided to take control of his life, thanks to the help of his wife, Bunnie XO, and leave a legacy that stood the test of time. And that is exactly what he did as in 2023, he won three CMT Music Awards and continues to gain fans with each new performance. While always praising those around him, Bunnie XO decided to honor and celebrate her husband’s birthday with a little surprise as the clock hit midnight.

With the success that followed Jelly Roll, it’s obvious that his birthday, December 4, could be a big deal as he turned 39. Over the years, singers have hosted lavish parties including gift bags costing thousands, dancers, and even performances from legendary artists. But that isn’t Jelly Roll. Knowing her husband and his love for family and friends, she decided to surprise him with a small celebration at midnight.

“White Trash Birthday Cake”

Sharing the memories on her Instagram Live, which can be viewed here, Bunnie XO posted several videos of her preparing the surprise. It included an assortment of different birthday cakes, which she called “white trash birthday cake,” his precious dogs, and the family he continuously loves. She even captioned the video, “Waiting up for Papabear to get home to sing him happy birthday at midnight.”

With all the makings of a perfect birthday, Bunnie beamed with excitement as she awaited Jelly Roll to come into the room and shared more videos of the dogs getting into the party mood.

While playing the Happy Birthday theme on her phone, Bunnie and the family watched as Jelly Roll entered the room, at midnight, stunned by the surprise. Showing that money doesn’t buy happiness, the small celebration had the singer grinning from ear to ear as he put on his birthday hat.

Taking a moment to soak it all in, Jelly Roll stared at his lit candles, being sure to make a special wish, although he didn’t reveal what he wanted. Still, blowing out the candles, the country music star seemed overjoyed with the love and commitment from his family.

