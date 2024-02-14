Watch Charles Wesely Godwin Make His Late Night TV Debut with Rousing “Cue Country Roads” Performance

Charles Wesley Godwin has been one of independent country music’s best-kept secrets since he released his debut album Seneca in 2019. However, it looks like the cat is now out of the bag. His star started to rise rapidly after the release of his 2023 album Family Ties. Earlier this week, he made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Videos by American Songwriter

Monday night (February 12), Godwin and his band The Allegheny High introduced themselves to a massive new audience thanks to their spot on Kimmel’s late-night talk show. They made the best use of their short time on the show with a rousing rendition of “Cue Country Roads” from Family Ties. Watch the performance below.

[See Charles Wesley Godwin Live: Get Tickets Now]

“Cue Country Roads” is a fan favorite and one of the most-streamed songs from Family Ties on Spotify. At the same time, it’s the kind of song that will get a crowd fired up and leave a lasting impression. So, the riff-heavy ode to John Denver’s classic song about going home was the perfect selection for the late-night show crowd. It’s catchy enough to pull in a wide variety of fans while still showcasing Godwin’s powerful songwriting and the air-tight instrumentation of The Allegheny High.

Those who want to see Godwin perform “Cue Country Roads” and other bangers from Family Ties, Seneca, and How the Mighty Fall are in luck. He’ll be hitting the road next month and will continue touring until October. He has several headlining dates as well as festival appearances. He’ll also be opening for Luke Combs on his upcoming tour. Check out the full list of dates below.

03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse

03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall

04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage

04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival

04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater

04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs

04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection

04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live

04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up

04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre

04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs

05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs

05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky

07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs

08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest

08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs

10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival

Featured Image by David McClister

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.