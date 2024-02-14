Watch Charles Wesely Godwin Make His Late Night TV Debut with Rousing “Cue Country Roads” Performance

Charles Wesley Godwin has been one of independent country music’s best-kept secrets since he released his debut album Seneca in 2019. However, it looks like the cat is now out of the bag. His star started to rise rapidly after the release of his 2023 album Family Ties. Earlier this week, he made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Monday night (February 12), Godwin and his band The Allegheny High introduced themselves to a massive new audience thanks to their spot on Kimmel’s late-night talk show. They made the best use of their short time on the show with a rousing rendition of “Cue Country Roads” from Family Ties. Watch the performance below.
“Cue Country Roads” is a fan favorite and one of the most-streamed songs from Family Ties on Spotify. At the same time, it’s the kind of song that will get a crowd fired up and leave a lasting impression. So, the riff-heavy ode to John Denver’s classic song about going home was the perfect selection for the late-night show crowd. It’s catchy enough to pull in a wide variety of fans while still showcasing Godwin’s powerful songwriting and the air-tight instrumentation of The Allegheny High.
Charles Wesley Godwin 2024 Tour Dates
Those who want to see Godwin perform “Cue Country Roads” and other bangers from Family Ties, Seneca, and How the Mighty Fall are in luck. He’ll be hitting the road next month and will continue touring until October. He has several headlining dates as well as festival appearances. He’ll also be opening for Luke Combs on his upcoming tour. Check out the full list of dates below.
- 03/22 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse
- 03/23 – Peoria, Illinois @ Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
- 04/04 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National
- 04/05 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Charleston Music Hall
- 04/06 – Gainesville, Florida @ Heartwood Soundstage
- 04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival
- 04/11 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Uptown Theater
- 04/12 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ American Family Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/13 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee
- 04/14 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ The Intersection
- 04/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
- 04/19 –Buffalo, New York @ Highmark Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 04/20 – Albany, New York @ Empire Live
- 04/25 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up
- 04/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ Rialto Theatre
- 04/28 – Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 05/03 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/10 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/17 – San Francisco, California @ Levi’s Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 05/31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/14 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 06/20 – Filer, Idaho @ HWY 30 Music Festival
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 07/14 – Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky
- 07/19 – New York, New York @ MetLife Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 07/26 – Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/02 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 08/03 – Brownstown, Indiana @ Rock The Rind Music Fest
- 08/09 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium Supporting Luke Combs
- 10/19 – Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival
