Watch Jelly Roll Celebrate Wife Bunnie Xo’s Birthday with Emotional Montage: “This Woman Is My Safe Space”

Yesterday (January 22) was Bunnie Xo’s birthday. Wanting to make sure he celebrated his wife as much as possible, Jelly Roll shared two posts on social media about the occasion. The first featured a photo of the happy couple alongside a heartfelt post. The second featured a video comprised of short clips of them together. Text over the video echoed what he wrote in his previous post. However, the video snippets showed their dynamic and chemistry.

In his second post, Jelly Roll kept the caption short and sweet. “Happy birthday Bunnie,” he wrote. The video, though, spoke volumes. “Today we celebrate the birth of my best friend,” read the first title card. The next said, “You were born to make an impact on the world.” This text floated over the couple horse-playing while posing for a photo and walking hand-in-hand down a sidewalk.

The next card read, “Happy birthday Mama Bear.” The text sat over clips of the couple laughing and enjoying each other’s company. “This woman is my safe space—my place of peace,” Jelly Roll wrote in the next batch of text. “You embody both confidence and humility,” he wrote about her over a clip of the couple getting cozy for the camera and walking a red carpet.

The next batch of text sat over several clips of big moments for Jelly Roll including walking up the steps to address Congress. It said, “She is the foundation [on] which I’ve built my entire life.”

“The moment I met her, I knew our story would be intertwined forever,” Jelly Roll wrote in the next annotation. “I appreciate everything about you,” read the next blurb over clips of them dancing, laughing, and posing for photos. The final annotation read, “I love you—Happy Birthday.”

Jelly Roll Celebrates Bunnie XO Twice

Much like the video above, Jelly Roll’s initial birthday post told the world about Bunnie while also addressing her directly. Throughout the heartfelt caption, he talked about how much she has grown as a person since they’ve been together. He also talked about how much she has helped him grow both personally and professionally.

However, he saved the most touching statement for last. He ended the post with, “I love you so much—thank you for being the anchor to our family.”

