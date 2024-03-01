Cage The Elephant Announces Massive North American Tour in 2024: Tickets, Dates, & More

American rock band Cage The Elephant is not messing around when it comes to their upcoming massive summer tour. The Neon Pill Tour will kick off in June 2024 with support from Young The Giant and Bakar in promotion of Cage The Elephant’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name. We haven’t heard new music from the band since the 2019 release of Social Cues, so fans can expect to hear some of Cage The Elephant’s greatest hits on this tour plus new tracks from the highly anticipated album.

The upcoming Cage The Elephant 2024 Tour will start on June 20 in West Valley City, Utah at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. The final date for the tour is September 18 in Denver, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

PLUS WE’RE GOING ON TOUR IN 2024! JUST ANNOUNCED 45 NEW SHOWS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA. SPECIAL GUEST: @youngthegiant & @yeaabk AT SELECT DATES.



FOR PRE-SALE ACCESS, SIGN UP FOR OUR MAILING LIST BEFORE MONDAY AT 7AM CT.



PRE-SALE STARTS TUESDAY AT 10AM LOCAL. GENERAL ON SALE STARTS… pic.twitter.com/VXbcr0PJG8 — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) February 29, 2024

This tour has a few different presale events, which fans can learn more about through the band’s website. Presale for both general admission and VIP tickets will start on March 5 at 10:00 am local. Canadian fans can enjoy an American Express presale event from March 5 through March 7. General on-sale will start on March 8 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster, Viagogo (for Canadian dates), and Stubhub. We always recommend using Stubhub, since the platform is protected by the FanProtect Program and makes it easy to buy scam-free tickets.

Even though this is going to be a hefty tour, you shouldn’t wait around to get tickets. Save your spot ASAP before this Cage The Elephant sells out!

June 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %

June 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena %

June 23 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

June 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

June 26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena %

June 28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place %

June 30 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live – Northern Quest %

July 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl %~

July 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

July 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena %

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum %

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater %

July 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center %

July 12 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman %

July 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena %

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP %

August 2 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

August 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Walnut Creek %

August 4 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

August 7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center %

August 8 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field %

August 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre %

August 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center %

August 14 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena – UIC %

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena %

August 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage – SPAC %

August 19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater %

August 21 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion %

August 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

August 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center %

August 26 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell %

August 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage %

August 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion – Star Lake %

August 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center %

September 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %

September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion – the Mann %

September 7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater %

September 9 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center %

September 10 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre %

September 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %

September 13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena %

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre %

September 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha %

September 18 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

% supported by Young The Giant + Bakar

^ supported by Bakar only

Photo by David Brendan Hall

