Private Plane Carrying GRAMMY-Winning Artist Makes Emergency Landing In Los Angeles

A private plane with GRAMMY-winner Karol G on board made an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday evening around 9 pm, according to a report from KABC-TV out of Los Angeles. The report stated that the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit and made the emergency landing. There are no reports of injuries.

The plane departed from Burbank airport on Thursday, but turned around mid-journey once it reached the Cajon Pass, as the pilot then reported the problem. The pilot made a smooth landing at Van Nuys, where the plane and 16 passengers were attended by emergency crews.

There is no word yet whether the emergency landing will impact Karol G’s Latin American tour schedule, or why she was in Los Angeles. She is currently on tour to support her recent Spanish language album, Mañana Será Bonito, for which she won her first GRAMMY Award for Best Musica Urbana Album.

What is Karol G Planning This Year?

Hopefully, an emergency landing won’t impact Karol G’s tour schedule or the big plans she has this year. She is hyper-aware of her rapid growth in the music industry, and while she had a successful 2023, she planning an even bigger 2024.

“I started this year with a completely different mindset,” she recently told Billboard. “Although this may sound like a beauty queen reply, the place I’m at right now is one of huge responsibility, and it demands that I’m very aware of what surrounds me so I don’t make missteps.”

Karol G is giving back to her Colombian community in Medellín and all over with the launch of her Con Cora Foundation, which assists vulnerable women through education and the arts.

“When I take the stage in a stadium, one of the reasons I cry is because I know one day this will all be over; I’ll be home remembering the time I was No. 1,” she admitted. “That’s life. But what I will have is a school I built, or a project we launched [through the foundation]. Today, and in 10 years and in 50 years, lives will change thanks to something we built.”

