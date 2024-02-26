Dan + Shay Tour Extension 2024: How to Get Tickets & More

The current Dan + Shay tour in 2024 has been very successful thus far, so the band has decided to extend the tour well into the summer months. The Heartbreak on the Map Tour will cover the United States and Canada. The tour will also feature support from musicians Ben Rector, Hailey Whitters, Jake Owen, and Dylan Marlowe.
Videos by American Songwriter
The next stop on the tour will be on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will come to an end on September 21 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.
If you want to score tickets to the ongoing Dan + Shay tour in 2024, you have a few options. Ticketmaster is the main spot to snag general sale tickets for this tour. Stubhub is another top-notch spot to get tickets to The Heartbreak on the Map Tour, especially if your selected tour date is sold out. Tickets are still pretty affordable, with general admission starting at $25 for some tour dates.
This tour extension is pretty, well, extensive. You might not have to worry about your tour date of choice selling out anytime soon, but it’s always best to reserve your seat ahead of time!
Dan + Shay Tour 2024 Upcoming Dates
February 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 01 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
March 02 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
March 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
March 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
March 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
March 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
March 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 05 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
April 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
April 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
August 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 31 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 12 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
September 21 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater
Photo by Art Streiber
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.