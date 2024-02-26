Dan + Shay Tour Extension 2024: How to Get Tickets & More

The current Dan + Shay tour in 2024 has been very successful thus far, so the band has decided to extend the tour well into the summer months. The Heartbreak on the Map Tour will cover the United States and Canada. The tour will also feature support from musicians Ben Rector, Hailey Whitters, Jake Owen, and Dylan Marlowe.

The next stop on the tour will be on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will come to an end on September 21 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.

If you want to score tickets to the ongoing Dan + Shay tour in 2024, you have a few options. Ticketmaster is the main spot to snag general sale tickets for this tour. Stubhub is another top-notch spot to get tickets to The Heartbreak on the Map Tour, especially if your selected tour date is sold out. Tickets are still pretty affordable, with general admission starting at $25 for some tour dates.

This tour extension is pretty, well, extensive. You might not have to worry about your tour date of choice selling out anytime soon, but it’s always best to reserve your seat ahead of time!

Dan + Shay Tour 2024 Upcoming Dates

February 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena 

March 01 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena 

March 02 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex 

March 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX 

March 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 

March 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center 

March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena 

March 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 

March 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 

March 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena 

March 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

March 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

April 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum 

April 05 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

April 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha 

April 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center 

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 

April 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center 

April 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center 

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center 

July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview 

July 27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion 

August 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 

August 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake 

August 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live 

August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center 

August 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 

August 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater 

August 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium 

August 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 

August 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park 

August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 

August 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

August 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP 

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion 

August 31 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman 

September 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 

September 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 

September 12 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 

September 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater 

September 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre 

September 15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena 

September 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 

September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater 

September 21 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater 

