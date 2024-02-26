Dan + Shay Tour Extension 2024: How to Get Tickets & More

The current Dan + Shay tour in 2024 has been very successful thus far, so the band has decided to extend the tour well into the summer months. The Heartbreak on the Map Tour will cover the United States and Canada. The tour will also feature support from musicians Ben Rector, Hailey Whitters, Jake Owen, and Dylan Marlowe.

The next stop on the tour will be on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will come to an end on September 21 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.

If you want to score tickets to the ongoing Dan + Shay tour in 2024, you have a few options. Ticketmaster is the main spot to snag general sale tickets for this tour. Stubhub is another top-notch spot to get tickets to The Heartbreak on the Map Tour, especially if your selected tour date is sold out. Tickets are still pretty affordable, with general admission starting at $25 for some tour dates.

This tour extension is pretty, well, extensive. You might not have to worry about your tour date of choice selling out anytime soon, but it’s always best to reserve your seat ahead of time!

February 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 01 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

March 02 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

March 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

March 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

March 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 05 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

April 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

April 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

August 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 31 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

September 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

September 21 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater

Photo by Art Streiber

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.