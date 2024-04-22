Imagine Dragons Announce Loom North American Tour in 2024

It’s a big day for Imagine Dragons fans! The pop-rock legends are kicking off a tour of the US and Canada this summer in promotion of their upcoming album Loom, out June 28. No supporting acts have been announced for the tour. The band has been a bit mum about the entirety of the tour and where they will be headed, but they have announced the North American tour dates for what will likely become a world tour. Stay tuned for more info!

The Imagine Dragons 2024 Tour will launch on July 30 in Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Pending extra tour date additions, the tour should close on October 22 in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl.

Fans can sign up for the tour presale (as well as VIP tickets) through Imagine Dragons’ website. The artist presale, plus a number of other presale events, will begin on April 23 and 24 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster.

Public on-sale starts on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. This tour is going to sell out lightning-fast, so if your tour date sells out during the presale events, try Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub for after-sale tickets because they usually have a decent inventory. Just as well, the FanProtect Program will protect your purchase from scams and fraud. It’s worth taking a look, just in case!

Tickets to the Imagine Dragons 2024 Tour will not last! Get yours today.

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

September 28 – Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

