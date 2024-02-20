Dan + Shay Announce Extension of The Heartbreak On The Map 2024 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Country pop duo Dan + Shay have just announced an extension of their successful Heartbreak On The Map Tour well into autumn of 2024. The Grammy Award-winners added 30 new tour dates through Live Nation and are set to perform with support from country music stars Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Videos by American Songwriter
The next stop on the tour will be on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour is expected to end on September 21 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.
General onsale will begin on February 23 at 10:00 am local. Multiple presale events will start today and run until the general onsale event begins. Fans can sign up for the presale event through the group’s website using the code HEARTBREAK. Tickets will also be available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If your chosen tour date sells out before you can get your hands on tickets, we recommend using Stubhub.
Tickets won’t last for this massive tour, so be sure to reserve your spot ASAP!
Dan + Shay The Heartbreak On The Map Tour Dates for 2024
February 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
March 2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
March 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
March 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
March 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
March 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
March 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 5 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 6 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
April 7 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
April 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *
July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO *
July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *
July 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *
July 27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *
August 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *
August 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *
August 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *
August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *
August 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
August 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater *
August 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *
August 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *
August 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *
August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
August 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
August 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *
August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *
August 31 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *
September 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
September 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
September 12 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
September 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
September 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *
September 15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena *
September 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *
September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater *
September 21 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater *
* Newly-announced tour dates
Photo by Robby Klein
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.