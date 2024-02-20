Dan + Shay Announce Extension of The Heartbreak On The Map 2024 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Country pop duo Dan + Shay have just announced an extension of their successful Heartbreak On The Map Tour well into autumn of 2024. The Grammy Award-winners added 30 new tour dates through Live Nation and are set to perform with support from country music stars Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.

Videos by American Songwriter

The next stop on the tour will be on February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour is expected to end on September 21 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.

General onsale will begin on February 23 at 10:00 am local. Multiple presale events will start today and run until the general onsale event begins. Fans can sign up for the presale event through the group’s website using the code HEARTBREAK. Tickets will also be available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If your chosen tour date sells out before you can get your hands on tickets, we recommend using Stubhub.

Tickets won’t last for this massive tour, so be sure to reserve your spot ASAP!

February 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

March 2 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

March 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

March 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

March 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

March 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 5 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 6 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

April 7 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

April 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO *

July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

July 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

July 27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

August 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

August 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

August 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

August 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater *

August 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

August 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

August 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

August 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

August 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

August 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

August 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 31 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

September 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

September 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

September 12 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

September 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

September 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

September 15 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena *

September 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater *

September 21 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater *

* Newly-announced tour dates

Photo by Robby Klein

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.