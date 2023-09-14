Calum Scott Reaches YouTube’s Billion Views Club With ‘You Are the Reason’

Congrats are in order for U.K. singer-songwriter Calum Scott. Billboard reported that the artist has reached the famed Billion Views Club with the video for his 2017 track “You Are the Reason.” This is the first time any of his music videos have reached this milestone.

He made an awed reaction on Instagram by saying, “1,000,000,000 views on ‘You Are The Reason’ on @youtube.. I’m speechless. Thank you, a billion times.”

“You Are the Reason” was the third single from his 2018 debut album, Only Human. Later on, Scott released a collaborative version with Leona Lewis, which peaked at No. 7 and No. 11 on both the Digital Song Sales and Adult Contemporary charts, respectively.

Scott recently released his newest single “At Your Worst,” encouraging embracing your imperfections. This is his first solo single since the mid-2022 release of his sophomore album Bridges.

In a quote from Scott shared by UDiscoverMusic, he said that “‘At Your Worst’ was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities.”

“This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what,” he continued, “but it’s also a song to yourself: a reminder that you should love yourself at your worst because self-love is the most important. The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

Earlier in 2023, Scott collaborated with British DJ and producer Jax Jones on the smash “Whistle.”

Scott shared with PRIDE about his third album, “My vulnerability is still there. My third album will definitely still touch on LGBTQ+ matters and stories, because that’s what I want to do. I want to bring my experiences, my love, and my passion to try and put a little bit of light back into the world. If my music can help someone feel seen, that for me is everything.”

