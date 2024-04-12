Metalcore Band Architects Announce North American Tour in 2024

British Metalcore band Architects just announced new dates for their extensive North American tour this spring! The US and Canada tour will start with Canadian dates in May and perform all the way through October, with dates along both coasts and quite a few spots in between. The supporting acts are going to be incredible for this tour as well: Of Mice And Men, While She Sleeps, We Came As Romans, and Brutus will support the band on their trek across North America.

The Architects 2024 Tour will launch on May 2 in Toronto, Ontario at Rebel with support from Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps.

Presale events are currently live for Architects’ North American tour via the band’s website. Fans can also access quite a few different presale events over at Ticketmaster.

General on-sale for the new dates will start tomorrow, April 11, at 10:00 am local. Some of the tour dates are already sold out with many more expected to sell out during the presale event. If your chosen tour date sells out by the time public on-sale starts, give Stubhub a try. We recommend this platform because they usually have tickets to sold-out shows, especially for popular tours like this one from Architects. It’s worth a shot!

This is going to be a killer tour with the best of the best in metalcore supporting Architects, so don’t miss out on your chance to see them live!

May 2 – Toronto, Ontario – Rebel (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 3 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 4 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 10 – Washington, D.C. – The Fillmore (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 11 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 15 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 17 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Of Mice And Men and While She Sleeps)

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

September 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

September 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (NEW!)

September 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 02 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 04 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 05 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 08 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (with We Came As Romans and Brutus) (NEW!)

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (NEW!)

Photo courtesy of Architects on Facebook

