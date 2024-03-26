Korn Announces North American Tour in 2024

Fans were pumped to hear about Korn’s 30th anniversary show in LA this year. Now, it looks like the band will be kicking off an extensive North American tour with support from fellow metal bands Gojira and Spiritbox. Live Nation will produce the tour throughout the US and Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Korn 2024 Tour will kick off this fall on September 12 in Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Unless the bands decide to add more tour dates, it should end on October 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center.

Since the tour is sponsored by Live Nation, the presale events for this tour will take place on Ticketmaster. There’s currently a Citi cardmember presale and an artist presale going live. There will also be additional presale events that will span the week until general on-sale starts on March 29 at 10:00 am local.

When general on-sale starts, there likely won’t be many tickets left. If this is the case for your chosen tour date, pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available. We recommend Stubhub for general on-sale tickets to major tours like this one, and you might even find tickets to completely sold-out tour dates on the platform. It’s worth taking a look.

Don’t miss out on this chance to see Korn live! Get your tickets ASAP.

September 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Fest

October 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium (with Evanescence, Daron Malakian, Scars On Broadway, and Vended)

October 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

October 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

October 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>

October 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

October 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

October 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Photo courtesy of Roadrunner Records

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.