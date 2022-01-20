Cardi B Volunteers to Pay Funeral Costs for Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B is putting her money where her mouth is.

The famed rapper has volunteered to cover the funeral costs for the 17 people recently killed in a tragic fire in New York City.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” the Grammy Award-winning emcee said in a statement

Cardi is said to be working in unison with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to bring aid and assistance to the victims of the fire, according to The Daily Beast.

Eight of the 17 killed in the fire on January 9 were children. Fire officials said that an open door in the 120-unit NYC building turned the fire into a large, escalating blaze that spread like an inferno. Victims had no chance of escape.

Journalist Tony Morrison also tweeted the news, saying, “JUST IN: Announced by @NYCMayor Adams this morning, Bronx native @iamcardib will cover funeral costs for the families of victims of the Bronx high rise fire.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement about Cardi’s offering, saying, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

“I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” Added Cardi, reflecting on the fire tragedy.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC