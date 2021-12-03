Jason Aldean Drops New Single and Unveils Tracklisting for Second Half of New Double-Album, ‘MACON, GEORGIA’

Country superstar Jason Aldean is giving fans a peek into what’s to come with the second half of his new double-album, MACON, GEORGIA (due on April 22)—today (Dec. 3), he unveiled the tracklisting and dropped his latest single, “Whiskey Me Away.”

With a laid-back backbeat, the reflective country tune pays homage to the simple pleasures in life, like finding appreciated company on a lonely night or just hearing your favorite Alabama song on the ol’ jukebox. Fittingly, the single’s right at home with the rest of the songs on GEORGIA, the new half of the project that’s hitting DSPs in April.

“We’ve always tried to lean toward more songs than less…and this album is no different,” Aldean explains. “We decided to pepper in some of the live tracks we’ve had stockpiled for a while. After nine albums and 16 years of recording, I hope people can tell I wanted to make this tenth album fun and different from anything we’ve done before.”

It’s true—one of the highlights of the MACON, GEORGIA project is the inclusion of stellar live tracks from Aldean’s legendary career. The first half of the record (which dropped in November) featured tracks like “Amarillo Sky,” “Johnny Cash,” “My Kinda Party” and more—the second half will include live versions of “Blame It On You,” “Burnin’ It Down” and more. In 2022, Aldean is slated to appear at a number of dates and festivals, which you can check out HERE.

Recently, Aldean’s been in headlines for his duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which rose to No. 1 on the country charts. Check out the full tracklisting for MACON, GEORGIA and watch Aldean and Underwood perform at the 2021 AMAs below:

MACON Track List (Available Now):

1. “After You”

2. “Over You Again”

3. “That’s What Tequila Does”

4. “Small Town Small”

5. “If I Didn’t Love You”

6. “Story For Another Glass”

7. “Heaven”

8. “This Bar Don’t Work Anymore”

9. “The Sad Songs”

10. “Watching You Love Me”

11. “Amarillo Sky” (Live from Nashville, TN)

12. “Johnny Cash” (Live from Los Angeles, CA)

13. “She’s Country” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

14. “Big Green Tractor” (Live from Dallas, TX)

15. “My Kinda Party” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

GEORGIA Track List (Out 4/22/22):

16. “Whiskey Me Away”

17. “Trouble With A Heartbreak”

18. “The State I’m In”

19. “Midnight And Missin’ You”

20. “Ain’t Enough Cowboy”

21. “God Made Airplanes”

22. “My Weakness”

23. “Holy Water”

24. “Rock And Roll Cowboy”

25. “Your Mama”

26. “Take a Little Ride” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

27. “Burnin’ It Down” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

28. “Any Ol’ Barstool” (Live from Knoxville, TN)

29. “Rearview Town” (Live from St. Louis, MO)

30. “Blame It On You” (Live from Manchester, TN)