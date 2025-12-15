During the 1960s, Carl Carlton sought to capture the spotlight when he walked on stage as Little Carl Carlton. At the time, the singer hoped to gain exposure from the popularity of Stevie Wonder, who used the recording name “Little Stevie Wonder.” Within a decade, Back Beat Records signed Carlton. And over the years that followed, he released hits like “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama.” Sadly, while Carlton never lost his passion for R&B, the singer passed away at 72.

The news of Carlton’s passing was shared by his son, Carlton Hudgens II, on Facebook. Posting a picture of the singer, he wrote, “​RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton, singer of ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed .” Fans took a moment to share their condolences in the comment section, remembering some of the singer’s classics.

Over the last few years, Carlton stepped away from the spotlight after suffering a stroke in 2019. Having struggled with several health issues, on Sunday, December 14, he passed away. But with his talents in R&B, soul, and funk, the singer’s legacy continues to entertain fans both young and old.

Carl Carlton Leaves His Signature On Hollywood

Looking at a few of his hit songs, like “She’s a Bad Mama Jama”, the song was released during the early 1980s. It climbed the charts, landing No. 2 on the US Billboard Soul Singles chart. On the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, it ended at No. 22. But no matter what the charts showed, fans loved the classic as it gained over 106 million streams on Spotify.

Over the years that followed, several artists sampled Carlton’s hit song. It even caught the attention of Hollywood, which used it in films like Fat Albert and Miss Congeniality 2. If that wasn’t enough, the iconic show Friends also highlighted Carlton’s timeless talents.

Although leaving behind family, friends, and fans, Carlton’s music continues to live on. From soulful ballads to funk anthems, his voice helped define an era and left a lasting imprint on popular music.

