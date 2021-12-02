Carlos Santana Cancels All December Dates After “Unscheduled Heart Procedure”

The inimitable guitarist, Carlos Santana, has canceled all December 2021 dates at The House of Blues Las Vegas after an “unscheduled heart procedure,” the artist wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (December 1).

The dates will be rescheduled for next month, according to Santana’s website.

On Twitter, the guitarist wrote, “Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022.”

Santana also said in a video on Twitter, “I wanted to share with you some clarity and some specificity with what’s going on with my physicality. There’s been rumors here and there flying around about this and that, so I’m here to just crystallize and make it clear.

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So, when we went there, we found out I needed to take care of it. So, I am.

“So, I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to. And give you 150 percent. I wouldn’t show up unless I could do that.”

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management said: “I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the remaining December 2021 performances at The House of Blues in Las Vegas. Iconic band leader Carlos Santana had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas. Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Earlier this year, Santana released his latest LP, Blessings & Miracles, which includes songs with Rob Thomas and Chris Stapleton.

“I was very intrigued to work with Chris,” said Santana when their single dropped (which you can check out below). “We talked on the phone about the Covid situation and how there’s so much fear in the world, and I said, ‘We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness.’”

Santana added: “That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words. Somewhere I said, ‘flying on the wings of angels,’ so it’s a collaboration. And what an incredible song it is. The choir in it, it’s like the Staple Singers.”

Photo: Maryanne Bilham