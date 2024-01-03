Watch Carrie Underwood Tear Up While Praising George Michael, Talks One of Her Biggest Career Regrets

One of the many highlights at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was Carrie Underwood’s powerful and emotional performance of George Michael’s chart-topping 1988 hit “One More Try.” In a video interview clip posted recently on Underwood’s Instagram, the country star welled up as she discussed the late pop great, who died in 2016 at age 53.

“There’s so much about George Michael’s voice and music that I feel like is responsible for so much of me as an artist,” Underwood said in the clip, which apparently recorded during the ceremony this past November. “I did get a chance to meet George during one of his tours. I was very shy because I feel like I knew if I started speaking, I would cry on him, and I didn’t want to do that.”

Underwood Tears Up

Having said that, Underwood proceeded to get teary-eyed as shared a career goal that, unfortunately, she would never be able to fulfill.

“I feel like one of my biggest regrets in my career will be not having gotten to sing with him,” she said. “And I’m not a crier in general. I guess I’m just hyper-emotional tonight. Their music was so influential to me.”

Underwood added, “It was definitely beyond an honor to be part of this tonight. More than anything, I just hope we presented something that he would have been proud of.”

About Michael’s Rock Hall Tribute

Michael was inducted by his surviving Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley at the Rock Hall ceremony. In addition to Underwood’s performance, the tribute featured Miguel performing “Careless Whisper” joined by E Street Band sax player Jake Clemons, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine singing “Faith.”

The gospel-flavored “One More Try” appeared on Michael’s 1987 album Faith, and spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May and June of ’88.

A special featuring highlights of the 2023 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony premiered on ABC on New Year’s Day. You can watch it now on demand via the Hulu and Disney+ streaming services.

Underwood’s 2024 Performance Plans

Meanwhile, Underwood has concerts lined up in March, May, June, August, and October of 2024 at The Theatre at Resorts World as part of her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency show. She also will be performing on June 9 at Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Tickets to her shows are available now at various outlets, including StubHub.

