Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Waited So Long to Play Her First Show in Hawaii

Since she won American Idol in 2005, Carrie Underwood has played concerts across the country and around the world. The country superstar has dominated stages in 49 of the 50 states. However, she has never performed in Hawaii. That will change later this year. She’ll finally hold her first concert in the Aloha State on July 20 in Honolulu.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this month, Underwood performed at the California Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the first time. While she was there, she caught up with Rissi Palmer, host of CMT’s Hot Twenty countdown show. During the conversation with Palmer, she discussed her first show in Hawaii and why it took so long for it to happen.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Says It’s Disappointing When Singers Don’t Sound Like They’re “Supposed to” Live, Stresses the Importance of Consistency]

Carrie Underwood on Waiting to Perform in Hawaii

Rissi Palmer brought up the fact that Carrie Underwood’s first Hawaii concert is coming up later this year. Then, she asked why it took her so long to make it to the Aloha State. “There’s a reason. I’ve been to Hawaii but I’ve been there for work. So, I really don’t feel like I’ve gotten to experience Hawaii,” Underwood explained.

She went on to say that she wanted her first time in Hawaii to be special. Unfortunately, she hadn’t been able to make that happen until now. “We’ve always talked about going, always wanted to go. But it was always like on the end of a tour or something. I never felt like it was quite right to end a tour and then, as an afterthought, go to Hawaii,” Underwood explained. “It needed to be something special. It needed to be, like, on its own and us to be able to give it the attention it deserves,” she added.

“And we were like let’s do it. Let’s go. Why not now? Let’s make it happen. It’s my fiftieth state and we’re all just really excited about it,” she said about planning the upcoming show. However, this won’t just be a concert for Underwood. Instead, she said her family—and extended tour family—will be making the trip this summer.

“Everybody is bringing family. The whole band’s bringing the families. We’re all just making a thing out of it. My husband’s never been, my kids have never been. It’s going to be a blast. I’ve got such good reports on everything and everybody is excited,” she revealed.

Featured Image by Joy Malone/Getty Images