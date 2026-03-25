Carrie Underwood Sends Record-Setting Rodeo Houston Crowd Into a Frenzy With a Surprise Duet for the Ages

Known for being the largest rodeo in the country, Rodeo Houston celebrated the end of another great year on Sunday. Although known for highlighting some of the biggest names on the rodeo circuit, the event also featured a lineup of performances that included Riley Green, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and several others. But on the final night, the organizers turned to Cody Johnson. And it appeared they made the perfect decision when Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance.

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Wanting to make his performance unforgettable, Johnson decided to share the spotlight when welcoming Underwood to the stage. Although fashioning a career thanks to hits like “That’s Texas”, “Dirt Cheap”, and “On My Way to You,” the country singer turned to his famed duet with Underwood on “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Released in September 2024, “I’m Gonna Love You” was the lead single for the deluxe edition of his 2023 album, Leather. While gaining over 100 million streams on Spotify, the song peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay chart. It broke the Top 10 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. Already a classic song in his discography, welcoming Underwood to the stage only elevated the moment, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy.

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Cody Johnson Knew He Needed Carrie Underwood After Listening To “I’m Gonna Love You” Demo

Aside from his special guest, Johnson helped set a new record at Rodeo Houston for the highest concert-only attendance. With the night featuring Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Randy Houser, over 80,000 people packed the arena. “HISTORY MADE! 80,203 guests showed out tonight at RODEOHOUSTON for an unforgettable performance by Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Randy Houser shattering the all-time concert-only attendance record.”

Thrilled over adding another historic moment to his career, Johnson never forgot the first time he heard, “I’m Gonna Love You.” Discussing that moment, he always knew he needed Underwood. “The first time I heard the demo, it was on hold for Travis Denning, one of the writers, and that didn’t work out. I didn’t know that Carrie had gotten the song, and it was talked about and then it didn’t work out. I said, ‘Where did that song go for Leather?’ Then we got it, and I said ‘Carrie Underwood.’”

While admitting that his team presented other singers to him, Johnson insisted, “I just heard Carrie.”

Following his instincts, Johnson made the right call. From the surprise appearance to the powerful duet, the night delivered everything fans and Rodeo Houston could have hoped for.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)