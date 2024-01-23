Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob’s Fifth Birthday With Family Ice Hockey Game on Frozen Pond

The temperatures in Tennessee are starting to rise. By the end of the week, the snow will be gone and folks across the Volunteer State will be enjoying spring-like 60-degree days. Carrie Underwood and her family didn’t let the final days of the Southern winter wonderland go to waste. Over the weekend, Underwood’s son Jacob celebrated his birthday by ice skating and playing hockey on a frozen pond.

Yesterday (January 22), Underwood shared a series of photos and videos of her little man’s big day. The post included a picture of his panda bear cake, snaps of the kids on the icy pond, and a few videos of the family playing hockey on the pond.

Underwood shared a sweet birthday message alongside the photos and videos. “A special birthday for a special 5-year-old,” she began. “Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat,” she added. “Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

Jacob turned five on Sunday (January 21). It makes sense that he’d want to put his stick on the ice for his birthday. After all, he has hockey in his blood. Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is a retired NHL player. The Canadian-American center started his career in 2004 with a season in Switzerland. Then, in 2005, he went to the Ottawa Senators. They traded him to the Nashville Predators in 2011 where he finished his career.

Carrie Underwood and Jacob Enjoy the Winter Weather

This isn’t the first post, Underwood has shared that paired her little man and the uncharacteristically wintery weather in Tennessee. Last week, when the snow in Nashville was still fresh, she shared a photo of Jacob sporting cozy pajamas while staring out the window at the expansive white blanket outside.

The snow, both falling and already piling up obscured the view outside the window. However, everyone could tell he was excited about what was going on. Just a few days later, he was lucky enough to celebrate his birthday in the wintery weather before it faded away.

