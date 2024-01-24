Carrie Underwood Is Living Her Best Life as She Celebrates Her Son’s Birthday and Motherhood

It has been almost two decades since Carrie Underwood won season 4 of American Idol. Since her time on the hit show, the singer released nine studio albums, with her last, Denim & Rhinestones, hitting shelves in 2022. Outside of touring and working in the studio, the star is married to NHL player Mike Fisher and has two sons. With her youngest son, Jacob, recently turning 5, Underwood decided to celebrate the occasion with a sweet message that showed what the special day included.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday, Underwood celebrated Jacob’s birthday by posting a collage of pictures and videos on her Instagram. The pictures showed an amazing panda cake fashioned with a basketball. But while her son seems to love sports, it should come as no surprise that hockey is his favorite. Given the frigid temperatures that have covered several states in snow, the family was able to enjoy some night skating. Underwood wrote, “A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!”

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Carrie Underwood In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Back in 2016, when her son Isaiah was about to celebrate his birthday, Underwood discussed what it was like being a mother and the changes she noticed. At the time, she said, “I definitely feel like it’s changed me as a person. I’m happier. I’m in a better mood a lot of the time. He’ll be watching cartoons and I’ll be watching him. I’m completely in love. I love it when he’s sleepy, and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn’t know I’m staring at him and being all googly-eyed!”

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob’s Fifth Birthday With Family Ice Hockey Game on Frozen Pond]

Carrie Underwood Feels Guilty

Although Underwood enjoyed her life on and off stage, she explained how she often feels guilty due to the sacrifices that come with a life in the spotlight. “Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son’s life. We live on a bus, and we’re in a hotel room. And sometimes we’re in the middle of nowhere, and it’s not so great. It’s not all glamorous. We have a nanny who helps out, especially when we’re on the road. But I’d feel guilty asking someone to watch him at home while I run to the grocery store.”

While fighting those feelings of guilt, Underwood continuously shares her life on stage with her boys, showing just how cool their mother really is.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )