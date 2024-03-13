Fan Hops on Stage to Serenade Carrie Underwood on Her Birthday—Whole Crowd Joins In

Carrie Underwood‘s birthday was on March 10, and one of her Las Vegas residency shows happened to fall on the night before her big day. Fans in attendance surprised her by serenading her with an epic group rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Additionally, with the help of her crew, Underwood received a giant cake and a bouquet of flowers from fans.

One fan got onstage and led the sing-along, while Underwood marveled at the screen behind her, which spelled out “Happy Birthday Carrie” in animated fireworks. After the show, Underwood shared a highlight reel of the night and included the impromptu birthday party.

“Thanks for the birthday surprises at the show last night!” she wrote on Instagram. “I felt very loved!!!!” Her post included photos of the huge screen with the birthday message, as well as snapshots from the show itself which highlighted her incredible set and costume design.

Underwood took her actual birthday off from performing, but she’ll be back in Las Vegas for shows on March 13, 15 and 16.

The official Twitter/X account for Sunday Night Football also extended birthday greetings to Carrie Underwood featuring a behind-the-scenes clip, sending fans into a frenzy.

“Happy B-day [Carrie Underwood],” one user wrote. “I hope you will have her back for SNF this year.” Another commented, “I hope you have her back for next season. Best opener you’ve had!” while yet another fan wrote in early March, “What I would do for Carrie Underwood to be on my TV screen singing about Sunday Night Football right now.”

Underwood has been performing the Sunday Night Football opening theme for 11 straight years. She was suspiciously missing from the Playoff games before the Super Bowl, and fans are itching to see her back on their televisions. Will she return for the 2024 season? It’s currently unclear, but fans will definitely let the NFL know how they feel if she doesn’t come back.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach