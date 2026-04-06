Carrie Underwood Stun Worshippers With Easter Sunday Church Rendition of “How Great Thou Art” in Nashville

When looking up the average price to see Carrie Underwood in concert, fans can expect to shell out anywhere between $120 and $350. With ticket prices rising drastically over the last few years, some have waged war on platforms like Ticketmaster. But getting the chance to see Underwood perform hit songs like “Before He Cheats” is worth the price of admission. And for a local Nashville church, they received a performance of a lifetime when Underwood surprisingly appeared on stage to perform “How Great Thou Art.”

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Just last week, Underwood helped celebrate the “Songs of Faith” episode of American Idol. Since her return, the singer has found several opportunities to highlight her faith. And with an entire episode surrounding faith and tradition, Underwood stole the show with “How Great Thou Art.” But apparently, she wasn’t finished as videos surfaced of her celebrating Easter the only way she knew how – in the spotlight.

On Sunday, fans at a local Nashville church received a performance they won’t soon forget when Underwood shocked those in attendance. Not only there to worship, the singer also brought the spirit with her as she covered “How Great Thou Art.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Star Carrie Underwood Shares How Faith Keeps Her Grounded in Show Business]

Carrie Underwood Highlights Old And New On Easter Sunday

Reading the caption, the fan was still processing the moment. She even recalled watching Underwood on the Songs of Faith episode. “Carrie Underwood just did this on American Idol this past week & I said to Dan as she was singing, ‘Man, to be in the room for THAT!’, and then boom, she does it at the Easter program we just attended at a nearby church. Wowzers. What a voice.”

The praise didn’t stop there as the comments piled up, each one showering Underwood with love. While highlighting a Christian hymn that dates back to the late 1800s, the hitmaker also presented a modern hit with Charity Gayle’s “Name Above All Names.”

Although just snippets of her performance, fans quickly flooded social media, calling the moment both unexpected and unforgettable. And for those lucky enough to be in the room, it wasn’t just a surprise – it was a powerful reminder of Underwood’s ability to blend faith, talent, and authenticity into a truly moving experience.

From American Idol’s Songs of Faith to Easter Sunday, Underwood continues to prove that she is more than an entertainer, but a beacon of faith and hope.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)