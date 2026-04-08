Carrie Underwood Praises ABC and ‘American Idol’ for “Songs of Faith” Episode

As American Idol continues to blaze through season 24, the Top 11 prepare to take the stage and celebrate the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During the upcoming episode, the remaining contestants will perform a hit song from a member of the Rock Hall. Although on the verge of the Top 10, Carrie Underwood is still reminiscing about the popular Song of Faith episode. She recently discussed her thoughts behind ABC, and American Idol decided to move forward with the idea.

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At the time of the Songs of Faith episode, the Top 14 covered songs that centered around faith, religion, and inspirational music. Speaking with Christian Post, Underwood said, “I mean, what’s not to love [about this night]. I respect ABC and ‘American Idol’ so much for being bold in this theme, because it’s not easy. I feel like in the world of entertainment in general … it’s not easy.”

With Underwood understanding that not every fan loved the episode, she was adamant that the show wasn’t all about Christianity. “ I also love that it was a gentle way. It’s songs of faith, and it was kind of what that means to you as hopeful. So it’s not like we were making everybody sing about Jesus. It’s kind of like you could take that and sing something inspirational that means something to you.”

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Carrie Underwood Still “Downloading” Her Experience On Songs Of Faith

While always finding ways to highlight her faith, Underwood was simply overwhelmed by the reception American Idol received. “I love that we were able to … just be joyful and, you know, kind of have some moments of just worship in front of the world. I love that we had a little kid praying for us, Pastor Luke, it was just no fear. There were a lot of moments. I feel like I’m still downloading all that we just experienced.”

Still processing the powerful night, Underwood even got a chance to showcase her own talent when she took the stage to perform “How Great Thou Art.” Becoming an annual performance from the hitmaker, the moment once again reminded audiences of Underwood’s powerful vocals and deep connection to her faith.

As the competition pushes forward, the remaining contestants now shift their focus to honoring music legends, but the emotional weight of the Songs of Faith night continues to linger.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)