‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaches: Who’s In, Who’s Out, and the 2 Stars Making Their Debut

The wait is officially over. The Voice is back with season 30, kicking off in just a few hours. Coming off his victory with Alexia Jayy, Adam Levine looked to extend his winning streak into the new season. But he will face some big names in the entertainment industry. Before the coaches can even think about the finale, they must survive the Blind Auditions. With Carson Daly returning as host, here are all the details about the new season.

Although the producers changed the format for the season 29 Battle of Champions, The Voice returned to the regular competition that fans loved. With a new season, a new group of aspiring artists, and some new faces, tonight’s premiere is a must-watch. For starters, the season premiere will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And with The Voice returning, the producers decided to extend the first episode to two hours. If that wasn’t enough, Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature Blind Auditions.

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Packing nearly the entire week of The Voice, the coaches prepared to build the perfect team. And those coaches included Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Both stars have helped numerous singers gain their footing in the competition. But there can be only one. On the other side of the famous red chairs are two newcomers. For Riley Green, he hoped to bring a little country flair to the new season. And being a queen herself, Queen Latifah appeared right at home in the iconic red chair. With decades of experience spanning music, television, and film, she brought a different perspective to The Voice.

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‘The Voice’ Presents Winner With Ultimate Performance

As for the changes coming to The Voice after Battle of Champions, the producers said goodbye to longtime coach John Legend. While not the first singer to take a break from the singing competition, his exit presented the show with the opportunity to bring in some new faces like Green and Queen Latifah.

But that’s not all. With a new group of contestants, the winner would walk away with more than a trophy. Aside from the usual prize for winners of The Voice, the show announced the victor would perform at the 2027 Governors Ball in New York City.

According to the executive producer Audrey Morrissey, “At its core, ‘The Voice’ has always been about shining a light on undiscovered talent, giving rising artists a platform to showcase their vocal prowess and develop their stage presence. Joining forces with Live Nation Studios and Governors Ball allows us a unique opportunity to take this exposure to the next level for our Voice champion.”

With new coaches, new contestants, and some new changes, season 30 promised plenty of surprises. Don’t miss the two-hour premiere of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)