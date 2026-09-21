‘The Voice’ Announces Major Format Change for Season 30, Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature

For longtime fans of The Voice, they have watched the show drastically change over the years. Other than the constant lineup changes when it came to the coaches, the producers often introduced new elements, hoping to keep the competition evolving. But along the way, mistakes were made. And when season 30 came, producers listened to the fans and revealed The Voice would once again have live shows.

While the majority of the seasons were taped, fans were always excited to get to the live shows. Able to see their favorite contestants take the stage in real time, viewers suddenly had a say in who stayed and who went home. But all that changed when the live shows completely stopped during season 29. The show had consistently reduced the number of live shows each season, but to have none was a complete shock to viewers.

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Hearing those complaints, executive producer Audrey Morrissey insisted season 30 would welcome back live shows. “We’re bringing back live shows. We’re going to have six weeks of live shows.” And if that wasn’t enough, to celebrate the new season, the premiere will be two hours long. That will be followed by two more shows on September 22 and 23.

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‘The Voice’ Season 30 Goes Back To Its “Roots”

Ready for one of the best seasons yet, Morrissey added, “I think one of the things we wanted to do was, in some ways, go back to our roots… Let’s just deliver ‘The Voice’ that everybody knows and loves.”

For most fans, they rejoiced over the announcement, writing, “The final six weeks of competition are confirmed to be live real time voting. It may not be overnight but it’s been 4 years since a season had more than 3 live shows. I genuinely can’t believe this is official.” Another person added, “Great news! I felt cheated last season with shortened seasons and highly edited episodes.”

With season 30 packed with dreamers and live shows, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson were ready for memorable competition. And for Levine, he hoped to add another win to his legacy after Alexia Jayy was crowned the winner of The Voice: Battle of Champions.

Don’t miss the return of The Voice when season 30 premieres Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And with live shows, fans might want to keep their phones close to help support their favorite singer.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)