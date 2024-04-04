Carrying On in ’69: Neil Young Reveals Plans to Release Live Album Capturing an Early CSNY Concert

Neil Young has shared some exciting news involving his old group Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. In a post on his Neil Young Archives website, the folk-rock great has revealed that a rare archival recording of the band playing at the historic New York City venue the Fillmore East in September 1969 is being prepared for an official release.

“[W]e have the tapes, and they sound so real,” Young wrote. “We mixed at Sunset Sound [studio in Los Angeles] … the analog echo chamber, no digital echo. We’re staying all analog throughout the production, with the goal of creating a live double vinyl album. Pure. Analog. No digital.”

Recalling how the show was documented, Young noted, “The stage was recorded in eight track analog. The audience was recorded in 4 track analog. This was way before digital sound – music on phones, recorded in bits, and pieces of the soul.”

Young Shares Memories of the CSNY Concert

Young pointed out that when CSNY had played the Fillmore East, he had recently joined the group, having been invited by his former Buffalo Springfield band mate Stephen Stills.

“We didn’t know much material to sing together yet,” he explained. “They had the historic [1969 Crosby, Still & Nash] album with tracks created largely by Stills, full of great songs and singing by all members. When we took the stage, CSN would play their favorites along with some brand new songs that would later be more Classics.”

Young also recalled that some songs performed at the concert, such as the Graham Nash-written “Our House,” “were so new that only the writer-singer would perform them.”

He added, “The acoustic set was soulfully sung and played, full of great songs and then unknown gems. Staggering harmonies. Happiness. … The electric set quickly moved to a new space.”

According to Setlist.fm, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young performed at the Fillmore East on September 19 and 20, 1969. The band played an early set and a late set each night.

About Young’s First Concert as a CSNY Member

Young’s first show as a member of CSNY took place August 16, 1969, at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. His second show with the band was the next night at the historic Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York.

Young’s 2024 Tour Plans with Crazy Horse

As previously reported, Young will be teaming up with his longtime backing band Crazy Horse for a 2024 North American trek dubbed the Love Earth Tour. The outing’s first leg kicks off with an April 24-25 stand in San Diego and runs through a May 23 concert in Chicago. Young and Crazy Horse also have a series of Canadian dates mapped out from a July 8 show in Toronto through a July 23-24 engagement in Vancouver.

Tickets for the concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

New Neil Young and Crazy Horse Live Album Out Soon

Just before the tour starts, a new Young and Crazy Horse live album titled Fu##in’ Up will be released. The album will get its initial release as a limited-edition clear-vinyl two-LP set as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event on Saturday, April 20. Then, on Friday, April 26, Fu##in’ Up will be released on standard black vinyl, CD and digitally.

The album was recorded in November 2023 at a private event held at the Toronto club The Rivoli.

