Neil Young Releasing ‘Zuma’ Era Collection ‘Dume’ as Standalone Two-LP Set

Neil Young has announced plans to release his 1970s archival collection Dume as a standalone vinyl LP set on February 23. The album previously was only available on CD as part of Young’s The Archives Volume II (1972-1976) box set, which was released in November 2020.

Dume features 16 tracks recorded during the sessions for Young’s 1975 album with Crazy Horse, Zuma. It includes eight of the nine songs that originally appeared on Zuma, as well as eight unreleased outtakes from the sessions.

Dume will be issued as a two-LP set in a gatefold sleeve, and can pre-ordered now at Young’s official online store. A limited-edition version packaged with an 11×11-inch lithograph of the cover art also is available.

Neil Young’s Note About Dume

In announcing the upcoming vinyl release of Dume, Young has written a note giving some background about the project.

“Zuma was full of great music by Crazy Horse, but not all of it was included,” he wrote. “Dume is a complete look at that period. When you hear Dume, you can see why some of the tracks were not released on Zuma. They have flaws here and there, but now, looking back at that time, they provide a clear picture of us playing in [producer] David [Briggs’] Dume home [in Malibu, California,] with our tube board and analog machines.”

Young adds, “The earliest Crazy Horse versions of ‘Powderfinger’ and ‘Sedan Delivery’ are included. Enjoy Dume—the complete picture of Zuma.”

More About the Songs on Dume

The official versions of “Powderfinger” and “Sedan Delivery” were first released on the Young and Crazy Horse’s classic 1979 album Rust Never Sleeps. Two other songs Zuma outtakes featured on Dume also debuted on Rust Never Sleeps—“Pocohontas” and “Ride My Llama.”

In addition, versions of the Dume tracks “Hawaii” and “Kansas” appeared on Young’s respective archival albums Hitchhiker (2017) and Homegrown (2020).

About Zuma

Released in November 1975, Zuma reached No. 25 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 in the U.S. It includes such fan favorites as “Cortez the Killer,” “Don’t Cry No Tears,” “Barstool Blues,” and “Danger Bird.”

Dume Track List (* = also featured on Zuma)

Side A

“Ride My Llama” “Cortez the Killer”* “Don’t Cry No Tears”* “Born to Run”

Side B:

“Barstool Blues”* “Danger Bird”* “Stupid Girl”* “Kansas”

Side C

“Powderfinger” “Hawaii” “Drive Back”*

Side D