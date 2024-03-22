John Legend Takes in Pet Parrot of Chrissy Teigen’s Father Following Sad Hospitalization Details

With season 25 of The Voice kicking off last month, fans watched as John Legend returned alongside Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and the duo that is Dan + Shay. Throughout the season, the coaches have already shared some hilarious moments with each other. But while Legend is enjoying his time on the show, he recently shared an update on Chrissy Teigen’s father, who was hospitalized due to his ongoing health concerns. And although wishing for a quick recovery, Legend revealed he and his wife are apparently on parrot duty.

Speaking with TMZ on Thursday, Legend shared an update on Ron Teigen Sr. and his pet parrot, Audrey. “(Ron) has been not doing well. And while he’s in the hospital, we’ve been taking care of the bird. Audrey is doing fine. She’s loud sometimes, but she’s a welcome addition to the house.”

As TMZ noted, “the Legend family is just pet-sitting at the moment as Ron battles some serious health issues — ones that John tells us candidly will likely lead to his passing in the not-too-distant future.”

While caring for the parrot comes with new challenges, Legend welcomed it with open arms. “We’re a very pet-centric family. We’ve got four dogs, a bearded dragon, we love the pets.” He added that Audrey “probably will outlive my father-in-law so (she) will probably come back to our house”.

The One Coach John Legend Doesn’t Expect To Return To ‘The Voice’

As for his thoughts on the current season of The Voice, Legend was thrilled about the team he had assembled, but like most, missed former coach Blake Shelton. Discussing the possibility of the country star returning, Legend insisted, “I don’t think Blake is coming back. He is staying on the farm; he’s enjoying himself. I’ve talked to him and he’s, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm; he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, [and] we made peach cobbler. I don’t think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice.”

Although not expecting to see Shelton on The Voice, Legend revealed they still keep in touch. “We have different group chats for each combo of Coaches and then Chrissy [Teigen, Legend’s wife], Gwen, and Blake, and I have a group chat where we’re just couples talking. We usually stay in touch with each other, and we’re friends; it’s just a good vibe with all the other Coaches.”

