Cat Power Postpones Tour

Cat Power announced on social media that she will be postponing her planned tour dates this winter in favor of new ones in April.

The artist, who released her newest album, Covers, on Friday (Jan. 14), took to Twitter to share the news (and a bit of understandable frustration), writing to her followers, “Fucking Covid. I’m so very sorry everyone. Moved to APRIL, see below”

Moved to APRIL, see below🙏💐

While certainly annoying, the news is not isolated. It seems with the COVID-19 Omicron variant spiking in many parts of the United States, tours and shows are having to be cancelled or postponed.

Earlier this week, as American Songwriter reported, the Mexican Festival Playing in the Sand, which was to be held this month by the band Dead and Company had to be cancelled.

But for artists like Power who recently released albums and are set to tour on the backs of them, the news is especially perturbing. Powers’s Covers is a delightful, dynamic album in which the artist, who is a genre unto herself, displays her signature style that is often copied but never successfully.

Of the new covers album, which isn’t Power’s first to date, the singer recently told Under the Radar Magazine, “It’s just obvious that I would want to do other songs besides my own. Because I love to sing.”

She added: “It’s almost like songs, to me, are a mirror. They illuminate. I like the way they illuminate parts of me that need to be seen. And you can share that!… Music can heal. It might not last for long, or it might last the rest of your life. And every time you put on that fucking song, you will be revealed and revived.”