Eddie Vedder Releases New Single, “Brother the Cloud,” Ahead of New LP ‘Earthling’

Earlier this week, Eddie Vedder released the track listing for his upcoming LP, Earthling, and teased a new single.

That single, “Brother the Cloud,” has now landed.

In addition, Fans can begin to pre-order the Pearl Jam frontman’s new solo LP, Earthling, his first album of solo songwriting since 2011’s Ukulele. Check out the new song below.

Earthling is set to officially drop on February 11. According to a recent interview with MOJO, Vedder will feature some big-name guests on the new record, including Elton John, Ringo Starr, and Stevie Wonder.

There will also be a montage of Vedder’s late father, whom he didn’t know very well, on the album as well.

Pearl Jam’s social media accounts shared the news, writing on Twitter, “New EV single, “Brother the Cloud” is out now. https://eddievedder.lnk.to/BrotherTheCloud“

Vedder has already released two singles for the project, “Long Way” and “The Haves.”

To whet the appetites of his fans, Vedder released a 30-second clip of “Brother the Cloud,” on his YouTube page, earlier in the week. I had a brother but now my brother is gone / I search the sky for a glimpse of his blue eyes.” And the chorus goes: “If I could wish / wish it away / I would bleed out my knees and pray / these are but dreams / as sad as it seems, Vedder sings.

Pearl Jam also shared the news on social media. “Announcing the official tracklist for Eddie Vedder’s upcoming album, Earthling. The next single, “Brother the Cloud,” will be released on Friday, January 14th along with a digital pre-order for the album. Earthling will be released on Friday, February 11th.”

Vedder previously announced a 2022 tour to support the forthcoming solo release. Check out those dates below. The dates kick off on February 3 in New York and run through the month, ending with two shows in Vedder’s adopted hometown of Seattle, Washington at the famed Benaroya Hall.

Eddie Vedder Tour dates:

02-03 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-04 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-06 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

02-09 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

02-15 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

02-17 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

02-21 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

02-22 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Eddie Vedder Earthling Track List:

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Photo: Danny Clinch / Republic Records media