Miranda Lambert Reveals Why Making Her New Album Left Her “In Tears”

Today marked a special moment for Miranda Lambert as she released her first album in two years with Crisco. Over the last few months, the country singer promoted the new album with songs like “Crisco.” Although thrilled with what she produced, Lambert admitted that the writing process came with a great deal of doubt. Given the success Lambert had in country music, some might think it was easy for the country star to pump out hit songs. But according to Lambert, there were moments when she insisted, “I don’t have it.”

Appearing on The Kelleigh Bannen Show, Lambert discussed the journey from idea to full album. And before she could hit the recording studio, she had to sit down with her writing partner Luke Dick. When asked if she suffered from writer’s block, Lambert promised, “Oh yeah, I’ve had them 100 times, and I had one last year.”



Recalling her latest battle with her own mind, Lambert suggested that she nearly broke down when not able to find the right words. “I remember Luke Dick is one of my best friends and I went to write with him and I was just sitting there basically in tears, I’m like, ‘I don’t have it today, I don’t know where it is, I can’t find it.’”

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Miranda Lambert Believed It Was Good To Feel “Uncomfortable”

Struggling with the thought that her best years were behind her, Lambert could do nothing more than sit in the moment. “I don’t even know what I want to write about, I don’t even know…. burnout , whatever.” Not putting a name on it, the singer wasn’t about to run from the creative process.

With Lambert believing the creative process came with uncertainty, she considered it a crucial part. “I think it’s good to feel those times because you got to sit in it. It’s uncomfortable.”

Allowing herself to feel those emotions in the moment, Lambert knew it would bring her an answer. After decades in country music, she was an expert on the uncertainties of creativity and understood that feeling lost didn’t necessarily mean she had lost her way. “All of a sudden I was like, ‘Crisco, well, that came out of nowhere, how fun!’”

What started with Lambert sitting in tears and questioning whether she still “had it” eventually helped lead to Crisco. And with the album finally released, it seemed that Lambert still had plenty to say.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)