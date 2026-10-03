Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight (October 3, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

Just last week, Saturday Night Live returned to kick off season 52 with Jalen Brunson filling in as the host and KATSEYE as the musical guests. Besides the night being a celebration of the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Finals, the SNL cast also took a moment to poke fun at rising singer Stella Lefty and the controversy surrounding her hit song “Boston.” But with the weekend finally here, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

Although SNL had taken breaks in the past, the cast wasn’t about to leave the famed Studio 8H on week two. That’s right, a new episode of SNL will be airing tonight. As for the host for the evening, actress Dakota Johnson will take the stage for her third appearance. The last time the actress hosted SNL was back in 2024 when she welcomed Justin Timberlake as the musical guest.

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And speaking of musical guests, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if the production called on Lefty given last week’s skit. But while she might eventually add her name to the show’s legacy, tonight, that honor would go to the rock band Turnstile. Formed in Baltimore, the band not only released their latest album, Never Enough, in June 2025, but it also brought them a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Continuing to expand their stardom, the group would add another major milestone on SNL.

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‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes On Stella Lefty And “Boston”

As for Lefty – she has yet to make her debut on SNL, but the cast had a little fun with their recent cut-for-time Weekend Update. The skit featured Veronika Slowikowska portraying the singer as she tried to fight the negative backlash surrounding her song “Boston.” For those unaware, some suggested that the song stole from Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season.” Although Kahan was credited as a songwriter on Lefty’s song, it didn’t stop the backlash.

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Speaking with Colin Jost, Slowikowska’s version of Lefty decided to prove herself by showcasing some of her original material. The only problem – it featured an assortment of hits like “Pink Pony Club,” “One Week,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Slowikowska even added the Harry Potter theme song just to be safe.

With the video going viral, it eventually caught the attention of Lefty, who couldn’t help but find the humor in the situation. She commented, “I’m so dead. Veronika Slowikowska, ur voice is fire.”

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Whether Lefty eventually gets the chance to defend herself on the SNL stage remains to be seen, but she clearly enjoyed being part of the joke. For now, the spotlight shifts to Johnson and Turnstile. Don’t miss Saturday Night Live tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

(Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)