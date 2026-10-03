“This Is News I Don’t Like Giving”: Country Star Postpones Two Shows After Barely “Squeaking By” Thursday Night

Jon Pardi had to make a difficult decision this week.

The country singer announced on social media Friday that he was cancelling two dates on his Gamblin’ Man Tour. Due to struggling with an unnamed illness, Pardi chose to postpone his shows on October 2nd and October 3rd.

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“This is news I don’t like giving,” he shared. “Unfortunately, I’m gonna have to reschedule Macon, Georgia and Biloxi, Mississippi this weekend. I’m very sick and I’m not 100%. I got through Wilmington, North Carolina last night, squeaking by, and I sang good but I gave it all I had.

I want to be 100% for everybody. So I apologize. I know you probably got hotels, babysitters, and I want to get the news out as soon as possible to not have you guys drive everywhere. Just know I love you guys, and I just want to be 100%. I don’t want to be up there struggling, sick, coughing up mucus on stage and blowing my nose. I appreciate all of you, and thanks for the understanding.”

The “Mr. Saturday Night” singer also mentioned that new dates for the Macon and Biloxi shows were soon to come.

Jon Pardi Talks “Mr. Saturday Night”

After graduating from high school in 2003, Pardi moved to Nashville to pursue his love for music. In 2015, he broke through the country music scene with the release of songs like “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots”.

In recent years, his single “Mr. Saturday Night” has had a bit of a moment, especially on Tiktok, where the song is often accompanied by videos of people going out or getting ready to go out. On the Post Run High Podcast with Kate Mackz, John Pardi spoke about his interpretation of the hit.

“Well, Mr. Saturday Night is is a it’s a facade,” he explained. “I don’t, I guess that’s the right word. It’s like he’s he’s living the life, but he’s not living the life. You know, at the same time, he’s a big like I’m having the best. I am Mr. Saturday Night, but they don’t know how much I missed her Saturday night. And I thought that was such a clever hook. And it was always a big song…”

Now, the country singer, who has consistently remained close to his traditionalist country roots throughout his career, is embarking on his Gamblin’ Man fall tour.

On July 20th, John Pardi announced the 19-date tour on social media, including dates across the US, with openers Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images