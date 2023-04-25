Lauren Alaina Shares Emotional Tribute to “DWTS” Judge Len Goodman

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of former Dancing With The Stars judge Len Goodman. He was 78.

Goodman’s manager Jackie Gill confirmed the devastating news on Monday (April 24) with BBC. The esteemed dancer died from bone cancer Saturday (April 23) at a hospice in Kent, England. His wife Sue Barrett, and son James, from a previous relationship, were at his bedside.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” declared Gill in a statement. “A much loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Following the heartbreaking news, country music artist Lauren Alaina turned to social media to pay respect to the ballroom legend with a tribute. The “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” singer met Goodman on the set of DWTS during Season 28. Alaina was paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. The two came in fourth place, as Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette and Alan Bersten scored the mirrorball.

The Instagram post features Goodman sharing his ballroom expertise with Alaina during rehearsals. The first photo displays Goodman and the chart-topping artist hand-in-hand practicing the waltz. Meanwhile, the second snapshot showcases the late icon belly laughing with a beaming smile.

“I am honored to have met this wonderful and talented man! He was a pure joy to be around and learn from,” wrote the vocalist in the caption. “Sending love to his loved ones and all of the @dancingwiththestars family. He will be missed, but his memory and influence will live on forever. Rest in peace, Len❤️.”

Country music fans flocked to the comments to share their condolences and to admire Alaina for her kind words.

“He was the best and had the biggest heart. He was and forever will be a ten n our books. We love you, Len. May you rest in peace,” said a follower. “Oh, that is so sad to hear. You were one of the lucky ones to have met and worked with him. I know he had to be so proud of you…because you killed your performances,” added another.

Jimmie Allen also paid respect to Goodman. The country crooner made an appearance on Season 30, but never received a high score from the tough judge.

“Rest easy to a real one. You will be missed,” said Allen on his Instagram story. “Oh yeah, I still feel some type of way that you never gave me a 10. But we can talk about that late on the other side. Haha @dancingwiththestars.”

Goodman has been on the long-running competition show since its debut in 2005—he was one of the original judges on the panel. The world-renowned dancer officially retired in 2022. Before joining the star-studded show, he was head judge on BBC’s, Strictly Come Dancing.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Lauren Alaina photo courtesy Schmidt Relations