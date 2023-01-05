Chapel Hart Receive Resolution from State of Mississippi

Chapel Hart has received a special honor from their home state of Mississippi.

The family trio of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle were bestowed with a designation by the Mississippi House of Representatives with House Resolution 2. The bill is described as “a resolution commending and congratulating Chapel Hart upon their success on America’s Got Talent and throughout their career, and extending best wishes for continued success in all their future endeavors.”

The bill was authored by Representative Jansen Owen. Following the ceremony on Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Poplarville natives performed several songs for legislators, staff members and others.

“Today we were presented with a Resolution from the state of Mississippi House of Reps & The Senate!!!” the trio share on Instagram. “We are so honored, and we hope this inspires someone today to go chase your dreams harder than ever! Because we are truly examples that DREAMS STILL COME TRUE!!!”

Chapel Hart rose to national attention with their appearance on season 17 of AGT where they auditioned with the original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” and received a golden buzzer, which secured them a spot in the next round. They made it to the finale where they performed Bonnie Raitt’s “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About” with Darius Rucker, who invited them to be guest vocalists on his song “Ol Church Hymn.” The song will be featured on his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.

They’ll spend the first half of 2023 on their headlining The Glory Days Tour. The trek kicks off on January 26 in Wichita, Kansas, and primarily travels across the southern and midwestern U.S. Chapel Hart also makes stops in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, as the tour runs through spring, concluding on May 19 at The Vermont in L.A.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC