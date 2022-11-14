Lainey Wilson Stars in Tractor Supply’s ‘For Life Out Here’ Ad

Lainey Wilson is the new face of Tractor Supply.

Wilson has been tapped as the company’s new Brand Ambassador, starring in a TV ad that captures her essence from the stage to small town life. Fans get to see footage from her childhood days growing up in rural Louisiana to later living live country style – riding horses, running a tractor on the farm and tearing it up on a four-wheeler. The ad also features shots of her performing onstage and dancing on top of a tractor in the parking lot of Tractor Supply as her song “Live Off” plays in the background.

“I’m so excited to partner up with @tractorsupplyand announce that I am TSC’s newest Brand Ambassador!” Wilson shares on Instagram. “Growin’ up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on who I am today, and I can’t wait to share all about Life Out Here.”

Part of her work as an ambassador includes spearheading the Emerging Artist Program of 2023, which Wilson will curate, alongside other “established” country artists, to mentor up-and-coming acts. Wilson will advise and “play an active role” in running the program, according to a press release.

The commercial debuted during the season five premiere of Yellowstone, with the country star joining as a recurring cast member playing a character named Abby.

This is the latest in a string of high-profile moments for the singer, as she was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

“Live Off” is featured on her new album, Bell Bottom Country, released in October. It includes her current single, “Heart Like a Truck,” that’s climbing up the top 30 on country radio. Her duet with HARDY, “Wait in the Truck,” is also making its way up the country charts.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy BBR