Lady A Postpones Tour So Member Charles Kelley Can Start “Journey to Sobriety”

Lady A is postponing their upcoming Request Line Tour to allow band member Charles Kelley to work on his sobriety.

The country trio’s North American tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 20 in Memphis, Tennessee, and wrap up in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 29, is now being postponed until 2023 to give Kelley, 40, the personal time he needs.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” wrote the group in a statement posted on their social media pages. “We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

The group continued, “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Lady A, which also includes Hillary Scott, 36, and Dave Haywood, 40 added that fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted shortly with new ticket information.

“We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet,” added Lady A.

Kelley has not spoken publicly about his sobriety, though he did hint at it in a recent Instagram post teasing the upcoming BRELAND single “Told You I Could Drink,” which features Lady A.

“Fired up for this one,” wrote Kelley wrote on Aug. 1. “Ironic, since I stopped drinking haha.”

Photo: Big Machine Label Group